March 1 (Reuters) - Idox Plc:

* ‍ANNOUNCES THAT ANDREW RILEY, ITS CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AND BOARD, AND HAS TODAY LEFT GROUP​

* ‍RICHARD KELLETT-CLARKE CONTINUES TO SERVE AS GROUP’S INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE​

* ANDREW RILEY HAD BEEN ABSENT DUE TO ILL HEALTH​