BRIEF-ANF Immobilier to sell almost all of legacy portfolio in Marseille and 1 retail asset in Lyon to Primonial REIM

Oct 24 (Reuters) - ANF IMMOBILIER SA:

* ANF IMMOBILIER: ENTRY INTO BINDING PROMISES TO BUY AND SELL MOST OF THE MARSEILLE RESIDENTIAL ASSETS AND ONE ASSET IN LYON WITH PRIMONIAL REIM

* AGREEMENT WITH PRIMONIAL REIM FOR ACQUISITION OF ALMOST ALL OF LEGACY PORTFOLIO IN MARSEILLE AND 1 RETAIL ASSET IN LYON

* ‍AGREEMENT WITH PRIMONIAL REIM FOR AN AGGREGATE PRICE OF 400 MILLION EUROS EXCLUDING DUTIES​

* ‍SUPERVISORY BOARD REMOVED RENAUD HABERKORN FROM OFFICE AS MEMBER AND CHAIRMAN OF EXECUTIVE BOARD​

* ‍EMMANUELLE BABOULIN WAS APPOINTED AS MEMBER AND CHAIR OF EXECUTIVE BOARD​