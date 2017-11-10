BRIEF-Anfield Gold announces default of Cunico and enters agreement with International Nickel Supply SA​

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Anfield Gold Corp:

* Says has served notice of default to Cunico Resources N.V following Cunico’s failure to make certain payments to Co ​

* Says Cunico’s failure to make the certain payments is ‍in respect of amounts owing by Cunico for months of September, October and November 2017 ​

* Says the 3 months amounts owed by Cunico are ‍as set out in share purchase agreement relating to Mayaniquel SA between Anfield, cunico dated June 16, 2014​

* Says ‍to ensure certainty on Anfield’s financial position, Anfield entered into conditional agreement with International Nickel Supply SA

* Says ‍pursuant to INS agreement, Co agreed to sell Mayaniquel shares for US$13 million​

* Says the $13 million sale of shares is if Anfield successfully forecloses on Mayaniquel shares under existing share pledge agreements with Cunico​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: