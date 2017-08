July 26 (Reuters) - Angie's List Inc

* Angie's List reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $72.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $73.5 million

* Total members of 6.4 million at june 30, 2017, up from 3.3 million members at June 30, 2016

* Qtrly gross member additions of 0.9 million, up 229% from 0.3 million in Q2 of 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.13