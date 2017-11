Nov 23 (Reuters) - ANGLE PLC:

* ‍ESTABLISHED A COLLABORATION WITH PHILIPS TO DEVELOP LIQUID BIOPSY SOLUTIONS​

* ‍PHILIPS HAS SECURED EUROPEAN UNION RESEARCH GRANT WORTH EUR 6.3 MILLION, OF WHICH £0.4 MILLION WILL FLOW TO ANGLE​