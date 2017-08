BRIEF-Anglo American resumes dividend payment

July 27 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc:

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 0.48 USDPER SHARE

* ANGLO AMERICAN PLC SAYS NET DEBT REDUCED TO $6.2 BILLION AS OF JUNE 30 2017

* HY UNDERLYING EBITDA* OF $4.1 BILLION, A 68% INCREASE (H1 2016: $2.5 BILLION)

* HY UNDERLYING EARNINGS OF $1,536 MILLION VERSUS $698 MILLION LAST YEAR

* HY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF $1.4 BILLION (H1 2016: $0.8 BILLION LOSS)

* DIVIDEND RESUMED AS NET DEBT REDUCED TO $6.2 BILLION, DRIVEN BY $2.7 BILLION FREE CASH FLOW

* DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 48 US CENTS PER SHARE FOR FIRST HALF YEAR

* HY NET FINANCE COSTS, BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS AND REMEASUREMENTS, EXCLUDING ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES, WERE $217 MILLION (H1 2016: $109 MILLION)

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR 2017 FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.3 BILLION, $0.2 BILLION LOWER THAN PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF $2.5 BILLION

"GROUP HAS REACHED ITS NET DEBT AND GEARING TARGETS EARLIER THAN EXPECTED AND IS THUS IN A POSITION TO RESUME DIVIDEND PAYMENTS"