BRIEF-Anglogold Ashanti Announces 1.8Moz Maiden Ore Reserve For B2Gold JV​

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Anglogold Ashanti Ltd:

* ‍DECLARES 1.8MOZ MAIDEN ORE RESERVE (ATTRIB.) FOR GRAMALOTE

* GRAMALOTE PROJECT WILL UNDERGO FULL FEASIBILITY STUDY, DURING WHICH ALL METRICS, INCLUDING CAPITAL AND COSTS, WILL BE OPTIMISED

* ‍TOTAL ROCK MOVEMENT IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO JUST UNDER 60 MTPA IN SECOND YEAR OF OPERATION OF GRAMALOTE PROJECT

* GRAMALOTE​ ‍PROJECT AIMS AT PRODUCING A TOTAL OF 4.22MOZ OF GOLD OVER LIFE OF MINE AT A RATE OF BETWEEN 300 AND 450KOZ FOR FIRST EIGHT YEARS