BRIEF-Angry Birds maker Rovio publishes largest shareholders after IPO

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Rovio Entertainment Oyj

* announces 10 largest shareholders after the completion of the initial public offering

* Kaj Hed, the uncle of Rovio’s co-founder Niklas Hed, owns 36.6 pct of the shares through his company Trema International Holdings B.V, down from 68.5 pct before the IPO

* Pension fund Varma has 2.7 pct, Niklas Hed 2.6 pct, Accel Partners 1.9 pct via Silavano Investments, Peter Versterbacka 1.9 pct, followed by other Finnish pension funds and mutual funds