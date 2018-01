Jan 10 (Reuters) - Anheuser Busch Inbev SA:

* ANNOUNCES PRICING OF EUR 4.25 BILLION NOTES

* ‍HAS COMPLETED PRICING OF EUR 4.25 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES​

* ‍PROCEEDS OF NOTES WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES​

* ‍NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 23 JANUARY 2018​

* ‍EXPECTED THAT NOTES WILL BE LISTED IN DUE COURSE ON LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE​