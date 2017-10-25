FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anika completes enrollment in second pivotal phase III trial of cingal
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 25, 2017 / 8:36 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

BRIEF-Anika completes enrollment in second pivotal phase III trial of cingal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Anika Therapeutics Inc:

* Anika completes enrollment in second pivotal phase iii trial of cingal for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis

* Anika completes enrollment in second pivotal phase iii trial of cingal for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis

* Anika Therapeutics - ‍Anika expects to complete cingal second pivotal phase III trial in first half of 2018 and anticipates FDA approval following year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

