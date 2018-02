BRIEF-Anita Britt Joins Board Of American Outdoor Brands Corp

Feb 6 (Reuters) - American Outdoor Brands Corp:

* ANITA BRITT JOINS BOARD OF AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS CORP.

* AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS CORP - ‍INTENDS TO REDEEM ITS 5.000% SENIOR NOTES WITH A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $75 MILLION DUE IN 2018​

* AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS CORP - ‍REDEMPTION PRICE WILL BE EQUAL TO 100.00% OF PRINCIPAL VALUE PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST ON MARCH 8, 2018​

* AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS CORP - ‍REDEMPTION IS CONDITIONED UPON CLOSING OF A NEW $75 MILLION NOTES OFFERING PRIOR TO REDEMPTION DATE​

* AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS CORP - ‍NEW NOTES WILL HAVE NEARLY IDENTICAL TERMS AS REDEEMED NOTES BUT WITH AN EXPECTED MATURITY IN AUGUST 2020​