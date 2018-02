Feb 26 (Reuters) - Anixter International Inc:

* ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC. ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CEO ROBERT J. ECK AND APPOINTMENT OF WILLIAM A. GALVIN AS NEW PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL - GALVIN HAS SERVED AS CO‘S PRESIDENT & COO SINCE JULY 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: