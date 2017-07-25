FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anixter International Q2 sales $2.0 billion
July 25, 2017 / 10:55 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Anixter International Q2 sales $2.0 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Anixter International Inc

* Anixter International Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Anixter International Inc says Q2 organic sales increased 2.6%, driven by 15.8% growth in UPS segment

* Q2 sales $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.01 billion

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.36 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $1.18 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anixter International Inc - for full year expect to invest $45 - $50 million in capital expenditures

* Anixter International Inc says remain on track to return debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio to our target range of 2.5-to-3.0 times by end of year

* Anixter International Inc - expect full year organic sales growth in 3.0 - 5.0% range

* Anixter International - expect Q3 2017 organic sales growth in 2.0 - 4.0% range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

