* ANOMALI RAISES $40 MILLION IN SERIES D FUNDING, ANNOUNCES NEW EXECUTIVE HIRES

* ANOMALI - ROUND WAS LED BY LUMIA CAPITAL; DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CAPITAL PARTNERS, TELSTRA AND SOZO VENTURES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN ROUND