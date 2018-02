Feb 8 (Reuters) - ANOTO GROUP AB:

* REG-ANOTO RECEIVES FIRST MAJOR ORDER FOR ITS NEWEST PEN AND SHEDS MANAGEMENT OVERHEAD IN FAVOR OF SALES EXPANSION

* ‍TOTAL ESTIMATED VALUE OF TRANSACTION AT AROUND $10 MILLION OVER A THREE-YEAR PERIOD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)