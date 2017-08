Aug 1 (Reuters) - ANOTO GROUP AB:

* GROUP MADE AN OPERATING PROFIT OF 6.7M SEK AND A NET PROFIT OF 575K SEK IN Q2 OF 2017

* DURING SECOND HALF OF 2017, ANOTO'S MANAGEMENT WILL CONCENTRATE ON INCREASING SALES IN FORMS AND NOTETAKING BUSINESSES

* Q2 EBITDA SEK 7 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS NEGATIVE EBITDA OF SEK 36 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET SALES SEK 49 MILLION VERSUS SEK 83 MILLION YEAR AGO