Oct 31 (Reuters) - ANSALDO STS SPA

* 9-MONTH REVENUE EUR 945.0 MILLION, UP 4.9 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR‍​

* 9-MONTH NET RESULT EUR 61.6 MILLION, UP 34.5 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR‍​

* ORDER BACKLOG AT SEPT 30 AT EUR 6,384.5 MILLION, DOWN 0.9 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* NEW ORDERS AT SEPT 30 AT EUR 915.5 MILLION, DOWN 8.1 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)