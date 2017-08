July 28 (Reuters) - ANSALDO STS SPA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 635.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 602.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 42.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 27.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS FY 2017 GUIDANCE

* NEW ORDERS AT END JUNE EUR 652.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 714.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ORDER BACKLOG AT END JUNE EUR 6.45 BILLION VERSUS EUR 6.51 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)