BRIEF-Ansaldo STS Pays AB Storstockholms Lokaltrafik 31 Mln Euros Back

Dec 20 (Reuters) - ANSALDO STS SPA:

* SIGNS WITH AB STORSTOCKHOLMS LOKALTRAFIK (SL) AGREEMENT TO GET BACK ALL BONDS ISSUED IN FAVOUR OF SL

* ANSALDO STS WILL PAY 31 MILLION EUROS BACK BY JAN. 25, 2018, AND SL WILL SIMULTANEOUSLY RETURN ALL THE BONDS

* PAYMENT IN THE AGREEMENT AND ALL PREVIOUS REPAYMENTS TO SL AMOUNT TO EUR 45 MILLION

* ON NOV. 7, ANSALDO SAID SL TERMINATED UNILATERALLY THE CONTRACT FOR THE UPGRADE OF THE SIGNALLING SYSTEM OF STOCKHOLM'S "METRO SYSTEM RED LINE"