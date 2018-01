Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ansaldo Sts Spa:

* PRELIM FY REVENUE UP 2.5 PERCENT YOY

* SAYS PRELIM. FY EBIT OF EUR 100.8 MILLION, -20.5% Y/Y

* SAYS PRELIM. NEW ORDERS AT EUR 1,500.8 MILLION, +1.7% Y/Y

* PRELIM ORDER BACKLOG AT EUR 6,457.5 MILLION, DOWN 0.5% Y/Y

* PRELIM. REVENUE OF EUR 1,361.0 MILLION, UP 2.5% Y/Y Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)