Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ansell Ltd:

* ANTICIPATES LOWER U.S. TAX RATE TO CREATE ESTIMATED BENEFIT TO PROFIT AFTER TAX BY FY‘19 OF AROUND US$3 MILLION TO US$5 MILLION PER ANNUM

* RESTATING PREVIOUSLY RECORDED NET DEFERRED TAX BALANCES ESTIMATED TO PROVIDE ONE‐OFF TAX EXPENSE BENEFIT IN $18 MILLION TO $22 MILLION RANGE IN FY18