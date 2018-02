Feb 27 (Reuters) - Anta Sports Products Ltd:

* FY REVENUE RMB‍​16.69 BILLION, UP 25.1 PERCENT

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 3.09 BILLION VERSUS RMB 2.39 BLN‍​

* ‍RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK41 CENTS AND A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF HK16 CENTS PER ORDINARY​

* BY END OF 2018, EXPECT TOTAL NUMBER OF ANTA STORES (INCLUDING ANTA KIDS STANDALONE STORES) IN CHINA TO REACH 9,700-9,800