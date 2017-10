Oct 20 (Reuters) - Anta Sports Products Ltd

* Retail sales of non-ANTA branded products for Q3 of 2017 increased by 40-50 pct​

* Conditions for unit’s JV agreement with Kolon parties satisfied; JV agreement completed, unit contributed $40 million in cash​ Source text for Eikon: [ID:nHKS5DsnS6:] Further company coverage: