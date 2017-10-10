FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Antares Pharma announces sale of Zomajet™ needle-free delivery system to Ferring Pharmaceuticals
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 10, 2017 / 11:04 AM / in 9 days

BRIEF-Antares Pharma announces sale of Zomajet™ needle-free delivery system to Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Antares Pharma Inc:

* Antares Pharma announces sale of Zomajet™ needle-free delivery system to Ferring Pharmaceuticals

* Antares Pharma Inc - deal for ‍up to $14.5 million​

* Antares - to sell worldwide rights, including certain fixed assets, for Zomajet needle-free auto injector device to Ferring Pharmaceuticals​

* Antares - deal with Ferring generates non-dilutive cash which co intends to use to invest to support launch of Xyosted​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

