BRIEF-Antares Pharma announces sale of Zomajet™ needle-free delivery system to Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Antares Pharma Inc:
* Antares Pharma announces sale of Zomajet™ needle-free delivery system to Ferring Pharmaceuticals
* Antares Pharma Inc - deal for up to $14.5 million
* Antares - to sell worldwide rights, including certain fixed assets, for Zomajet needle-free auto injector device to Ferring Pharmaceuticals
* Antares - deal with Ferring generates non-dilutive cash which co intends to use to invest to support launch of Xyosted