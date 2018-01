Jan 16 (Reuters) - Antares Pharma Inc:

* ANTARES PHARMA PROVIDES XYOSTED™ REGULATORY UPDATE

* ANTARES PHARMA INC - TYPE A MEETING HAS BEEN SCHEDULED WITH U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION ON FEBRUARY 21, 2018 FOR XYOSTED

* ANTARES PHARMA - REQUEST FOR MEETING WAS IN RESPONSE TO COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER RECEIVED BY ANTARES REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR XYOSTED