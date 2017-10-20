BRIEF-Antares Pharma receives complete response letter from FDA for Xyosted

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Antares Pharma Inc
* Antares pharma receives complete response letter from the fda for Xyosted
* CRL indicates that FDA cannot approve NDA in its present form
* FDA is concerned that Xyosted could cause a clinically meaningful increase in blood pressure
* CRL identified two deficiencies related to clinical data for Xyosted injection
* Complete response letter also raised a concern regarding occurrence of depression and suicidality