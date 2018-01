BRIEF-Antero Midstream GP LP Announces 20% Increase In Long-Term Distribution Targets

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Antero Midstream Partners Lp:

* ANTERO MIDSTREAM GP LP ANNOUNCES 20% INCREASE IN LONG-TERM DISTRIBUTION TARGETS

* ANTERO MIDSTREAM SAYS IS INCREASING LONG-TERM DISTRIBUTION PER SHARE TARGETS FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020

* ANTERO MIDSTREAM GP LP - AMGP‘S 2017 DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE OF $0.15 TO $0.17 PER SHARE REMAINS UNCHANGED

* ANTERO MIDSTREAM SAYS INCREASING LONG-TERM DISTRIBUTION PER SHARE TARGETS DUE TO REDUCTION IN U.S. FEDERAL CORPORATE TAX RATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: