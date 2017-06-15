FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Antero Midstream GP LP announces 2017 guidance, long-term outlook
June 15, 2017 / 6:58 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Antero Midstream GP LP announces 2017 guidance, long-term outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Antero Midstream GP LP:

* Antero Midstream GP LP announces 2017 guidance and long-term outlook

* AMGP is forecasting distributions per share of $0.15 to $0.17 for year ended December 31, 2017

* Sees 2019 Antero Midstream year-over-year distribution growth 28 pct - 30 pct

* AMGP targeting distributions per share of $0.43 to $0.46 for 2018

* AMGP targeting distributions per share of $1.06 to $1.16 for 2020

* AMGP targeting distributions per share of $0.70 to $0.76 for 2019

* Sees 2018 Antero Midstream year-over-year distribution growth 28 pct - 30 pct

* Sees 2020 Antero Midstream year-over-year distribution growth 28 pct - 30 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

