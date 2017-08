BRIEF-Antero Resources Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.02

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Antero Resources Corp

* Antero Resources reports second quarter 2017 financial and operational results and increases 2017 production guidance

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.04

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.02

* Q2 revenue $790 million versus I/B/E/S view $771.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Antero resources corp qtrly net daily gas equivalent production averaged a record 2,200 mmcfe/d (28% liquids), a 25% increase over prior year quarter

* Antero Resources Corp - raising 2017 production guidance range to 2,250 to 2,300 MMCFE/D