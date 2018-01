Jan 29 (Reuters) - Antero Resources Corp:

* ANTERO RESOURCES ANNOUNCEMENT TO SHAREHOLDERS

* ANTERO RESOURCES - CO, BOARD WORKING WITH FINANCIAL,LEGAL ADVISORS TO EVALUATE VARIOUS MEASURES TO ADDRESS DISCOUNT IN TRADING VALUE OF CO‘S STOCK​

* ANTERO RESOURCES CORP - ‍POTENTIAL MEASURES TO BE EVALUATED INCLUDE RETURN OF CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: