FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Anterra Energy says ‍Pricewaterhousecoopers appointed to effect sale of assets
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 7, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Anterra Energy says ‍Pricewaterhousecoopers appointed to effect sale of assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Anterra Energy Inc :

* Pricewaterhousecoopers Inc appointed by court of queen's bench of Alberta as receiver and manager of assets of company​

* Purpose of appointing Pricewaterhousecoopers is to effect a sale of assets of company​

* All current directors of company have resigned concurrently with appointment of Pricewaterhousecoopers inc​

* Pricewaterhousecoopers has advised that operations are intended to continue in ordinary course​

* Court has authorized Pricewaterhousecoopers to obtain financing to pay for services rendered and goods sold to co or receiver from June 7​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.