BRIEF-Anthem Q4 Earnings Per Share $4.67

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc:

* ANTHEM REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS REFLECTING BALANCED PERFORMANCE ACROSS ITS BUSINESS UNITS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.67

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 5.8 PERCENT TO $89.1 BILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $22.21 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.27 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.29

* BENEFIT EXPENSE RATIO WAS 88.6 PERCENT IN Q4 OF 2017, AN INCREASE OF 140 BASIS POINTS FROM 87.2 PERCENT IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7.1% TO $0.75 PER SHARE

* ‍EXPECTS ITS FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28 PER SHARE​

* ‍ FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00 PER SHARE​

* MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED ABOUT 40.2 MILLION MEMBERS AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, INCREASE OF 325,000 MEMBERS

* ANTICIPATES LOCAL GROUP MEDICAL COST TREND WILL BE IN RANGE OF 6.0% +/- 50 BASIS POINTS IN 2018

* ANTHEM - Q4 NET INCOME INCLUDED NET POSITIVE ADJUSTMENT ITEMS OF $3.38/SHARE OF WHICH $4.21 RELATES TO A ONE-TIME, NON-CASH DEFERRED TAX BENEFIT

* ANTHEM - ‍ 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES NET BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM OF ABOUT $2.00 PER SHARE AFTER ADJUSTING FOR EXPECTED PREMIUM REDUCTIONS, AMONG OTHERS​

* ‍ FULL YEAR 2018 MEDICAL MEMBERSHIP IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF 40,000,000 - 40,200,000​

* 2018 OPERATING REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $90.5 - $91.5 BILLION

* 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BILLION

* 2018 BENEFIT EXPENSE RATIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF 84.5% PLUS OR MINUS 30 BASIS POINTS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $14.07, REVENUE VIEW $90.81 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍ DURING Q4, COMPANY RECORDED A ONE-TIME, NON-CASH DEFERRED TAX BENEFIT FROM CORPORATE TAX REFORM OF $1.1 BILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: