BRIEF-Anthem says as per offer letter, Gail Boudreaux's initial compensation will consist of annual base salary of $1.4 mln

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc

* Anthem Inc says as per offer letter, Gail Boudreaux’s initial compensation will consist of annual base salary of $1.4 million - SEC filing

* Anthem Inc - ‍reaffirming its net income guidance for full year 2017 to be in range of $10.80 - $10.90 per share​

* Anthem Inc - Pursuant to transition, Joseph Swedish will serve as senior advisor to CEO, consultant until May 1, 2020, for which he will receive $4.5 million/year​

* Anthem Inc - ‍excluding items, 2017 adjusted net income is expected to be in range of $11.90 - $12.00 per share​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $11.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anthem Inc - As per offer letter, Boudreaux's initial compensation will also include long-term incentive awards with target value equal to $10.25 million for 2018