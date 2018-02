Feb 5 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc:

* ANTHEM INC TO MAKE $1,000 CONTRIBUTION TO 401(K) ACCOUNTS OF MORE THAN 58,000 ASSOCIATES AND RECENT RETIREES

* HAS CREATED THIS NEW INVESTMENT PROGRAM FOR ASSOCIATES FOLLOWING REVISIONS TO U.S. TAX CODE THAT WERE ENACTED EARLIER THIS YEAR

* FULL-TIME, PART-TIME, TEMPORARY ASSOCIATES AND RECENT RETIREES ARE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE 401(K) CONTRIBUTIONS