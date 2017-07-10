BRIEF-Anthera Pharmaceuticals announces results of Phase 3 clinical study of Sollpura

July 10 (Reuters) - Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Anthera Pharmaceuticals announces result Phase 3 clinical study of Sollpura will be included in the cystic fibrosis foundation therapeutics development network
* Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc - topline data are expected at end of 2017 or early 2018, depending on speed of patient enrollment.
* Anthera - CFF TDN approval may result in additional tdn investigational sites participating in study which could further accelerate patient recruitment in U.S.
* Says result Phase 3 clinical study of Sollpura approved by CFF TDN protocol review committee