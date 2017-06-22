FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Antler Hill appoints new board and management
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 22, 2017 / 8:37 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Antler Hill appoints new board and management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Antler Hill Oil & Gas Ltd

* Antler Hill appoints new board and management

* Antler Hill Oil & Gas Ltd - Victor Luhowy and Kenneth Macritchie have resigned as directors and officers of corporation effective June 20, 2017

* Antler Hill Oil & Gas - officers of Corp will be appointed by board, will include Matthew Wood as chairman, Peter Bures as CEO, Jing Peng as CFO

* Antler Hill Oil & Gas Ltd - after giving effect to above-noted appointments, board of directors of corporation will consist of four directors

* Antler Hill Oil & Gas Ltd - wood is currently president, chief executive officer and a director of five star diamonds limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.