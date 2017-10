Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd

* ANZ confirms compliance with AML regulation-anz.ax

* Confirms compliance with anti-money laundering regulation following report in AFR

* ANZ is not aware of any regulatory investigations into ANZ’s AML compliance in Australia or overseas

* Has systems in place to ensure it complies with anti-money laundering obligations including processes to monitor and report suspicious activity