July 27 (Reuters) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd

* considering making an on-market buy-back offer for convertible preference shares (cps3) issued in september 2011

* ANZ will not formally exercise its right to redeem cps3 on 1 september 2017.

* any buy-back offer is expected to be made in conjunction with offer of a new hybrid capital instrument Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: