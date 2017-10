Sept 28 (Reuters) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd

* Has raised about $931 million of additional tier 1 capital by issuing about 9.31 million ANZ capital notes 5 (ANZPH) (notes) at $100 each

* Notes are expected to commence trading on ASX on a deferred settlement basis on 29 Oct under ASX code of “ANZPH” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: