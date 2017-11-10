BRIEF-ANZ says ‍court approves ANZ and ASIC settlement over bank trading & bank bill swap rate​

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd

* ‍Court approves ANZ and ASIC settlement over bank trading and bank bill swap rate​

* ‍ANZ has agreed to a $10 million penalty​

* ‍“There has been no allegation by ASIC of collusion between ANZ and other institutions”​

* Agreed to enter into enforceable undertaking with ASIC, where independent expert will be appointed

* ‍To make a payment of $20 million to a financial consumer protection fund & $20 million payment toward ASIC's costs​