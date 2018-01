Jan 12 (Reuters) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:

* UDC SALE TO HNA NOT PROCEEDING

* AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP -AGREEMENT TO SELL UDC FINANCE TO HNA GROUP HAS NOW BEEN TERMINATED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CONTRACTED TIMEFRAME

* ‍“WE‘LL CONTINUE TO ASSESS OUR STRATEGIC OPTIONS REGARDING FUTURE OF UDC” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: