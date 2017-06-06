BRIEF-AO World says full-year revenue up 17 percent

June 6 (Reuters) - AO World Plc:

* Fy revenue rose 17 percent to 701.2 million stg

* Ao world plc - ‍fy group operating loss of £12.0m versus £10.6m year ago ​

* Ao world plc - fy ‍uk adjusted ebitda was up 41.7 pct to £24.4m​

* Fy basic loss per share of 1.56p (2016: 1.44p)

* Ao world plc - fy ‍europe adjusted ebitda losses increased by 25.5 pct to £26.5m​

* Fy diluted loss per share of 1.55p (2016: 1.44p)

* Challenging trading environment we saw in uk in second half of last year has continued into start of our new financial year

* Ao world plc - ‍fy ao website sales for uk up 14.5 pct to £557.9m​

* We expect our uk q1 growth rate to slow significantly year on year, but overall we continue to expect to fall within range of market expectations

* Trading in europe in our new financial year has started well and we are on track with our plans for this year

* Ao world plc - fy ‍total uk revenue up 12.7 pct to £629.7m demonstrating further market share gains​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)