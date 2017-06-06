FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-AO World says full-year revenue up 17 percent
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 6, 2017 / 6:36 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-AO World says full-year revenue up 17 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - AO World Plc:

* Fy revenue rose 17 percent to 701.2 million stg

* Ao world plc - ‍fy group operating loss of £12.0m versus £10.6m year ago ​

* Ao world plc - fy ‍uk adjusted ebitda was up 41.7 pct to £24.4m​

* Fy basic loss per share of 1.56p (2016: 1.44p)

* Ao world plc - fy ‍europe adjusted ebitda losses increased by 25.5 pct to £26.5m​

* Fy diluted loss per share of 1.55p (2016: 1.44p)

* Challenging trading environment we saw in uk in second half of last year has continued into start of our new financial year

* Ao world plc - ‍fy ao website sales for uk up 14.5 pct to £557.9m​

* We expect our uk q1 growth rate to slow significantly year on year, but overall we continue to expect to fall within range of market expectations

* Trading in europe in our new financial year has started well and we are on track with our plans for this year

* Ao world plc - fy ‍total uk revenue up 12.7 pct to £629.7m demonstrating further market share gains​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.