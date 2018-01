BRIEF-AO World Says Overall Group Revenue Was Up 16.6 Pct For Q3

Jan 11 (Reuters) - AO World Plc:

* Q3 ‍REVENUE IN EUROPE BUSINESS HAS CONTINUED TO GROW STRONGLY - UP 58.4% YEAR ON YEAR, ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS​

* Q3 UK BUSINESS CONTINUED TO GROW: OVERALL UK REVENUE INCREASED BY 11.4% AND AO.COM REVENUE INCREASED BY 11.2% YEAR ON YEAR​

* ‍OVERALL GROUP REVENUE WAS UP 16.6% FOR QUARTER, YEAR ON YEAR​

* ‍EXPECT GROUP‘S PERFORMANCE FOR FULL YEAR TO FALL WITHIN RANGE OF ANALYSTS’ EXPECTATIONS BUT REMAIN CAUTIOUS GIVEN UNCERTAIN UK ECONOMIC OUTLOOK​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)