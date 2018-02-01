FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 7:08 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-AOI TYO Holdings unit sets up Tokyo-based JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - AOI TYO Holdings Inc

* Says its unit, AOI Pro. Inc., sets up Tokyo-based JV with Tokyo-based firm, which is engaged in enterprise operation related planning and development, on Feb. 1

* The JV is engaged in experience design consulting, contents manufacture and provision of data platform service

* Says the JV is capitalized at 320 million yen

* Says the unit holds 93.8 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/YaTJV8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

