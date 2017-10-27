FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aon reports Q3 earnings per share $0.72
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2017 / 10:48 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Aon reports Q3 earnings per share $0.72

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Aon Plc

* Aon reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.73 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.72

* Q3 revenue rose 6 percent to $2.3 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.29 from continuing operations

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.25

* Aon PLC - ‍Are on track to exceed $7.97 adjusted earnings per share in 2018 and deliver double-digit free cash flow growth over long-term​

* Aon PLC - ‍Restructuring expenses were $102 million in Q3, primarily driven by workforce reductions, it rationalization, and other separation costs.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.