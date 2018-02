BRIEF-AON Reports Q4 Adj. Earnings $2.35/Shr From Continuing Operations

Feb 2 (Reuters) - AON Plc:

* AON REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 10 PERCENT TO $2.9 BILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.35 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.52

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE MORE THAN $7.97

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.53

* RESTRUCTURING EXPENSES WERE $96 MILLION IN Q4, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS AND OTHER GENERAL INITIATIVES

* ‍WE BELIEVE WE ARE ON TRACK TO EXCEED $7.97 OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018​

* ‍ BELIEVE ON TRACK TO DELIVER DOUBLE-DIGIT FREE CASH FLOW GROWTH OVER LONG-TERM​

* ‍INCREASED ITS ESTIMATED INVESTMENT FROM $900 MILLION TO $1,175 MILLION IN TOTAL CASH OVER A THREE-YEAR PERIOD​

* QTRLY TOTAL ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED 6% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* AON - BEFORE POTENTIAL SAVINGS REINVESTMENT, RESTRUCTURING, OTHER INITIATIVES NOW EXPECTED TO DELIVER RUN-RATE SAVINGS OF $450 MILLION ANNUALLY IN 2019

* ‍ TO DATE, COMPANY HAS INCURRED $497 MILLION, OR 48% OF TOTAL ESTIMATED RESTRUCTURING CHARGES​

* ‍CO EXPECTS THAT U.S. TAX REFORM WILL HAVE MODEST UPWARD PRESSURE ON ITS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE​

* UPON EVALUATING PROGRESS OF RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM, CO INCREASED ESTIMATED INVESTMENT TO $1,175 MILLION IN TOTAL CASH OVER 3-YEAR PERIOD

* ‍RESTRUCTURING SAVINGS IN Q4 RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING, OTHER OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES WERE $56 MILLION, BEFORE POTENTIAL REINVESTMENT​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.35, REVENUE VIEW $2.83 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $8.02 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EFFECTIVE TAX RATE USED IN Q4 U.S. GAAP FINANCIALS INCLUDED $345 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: