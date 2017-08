June 23 (Reuters) - Aoxin Tianli Group Inc

* Aoxin Tianli Group - ‍on June 22, 2017, board of directors of Aoxin Tianli appointed luchang zhou chief executive officer of company - SEC filing​

* Aoxin Tianli Group Inc - board determined that company would no longer have Co-Ceos - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2sZxfcS) Further company coverage: