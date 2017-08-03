FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Apache reports Q2 earnings per share $1.50
August 3, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Apache reports Q2 earnings per share $1.50

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Apache Corp :

* Reported earnings of $572 million or $1.50 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2017‍​

* Qtrly ‍​adjusted loss per share $0.21

* Qtrly total revenue $1,384 million versus $1,382 million last year

* Q2 revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly oil and gas production revenues $1,346 million versus $1,386 million last year

* Qtrly production of 460,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day and qtrly adjusted production of 388,000 boe per day

* Qtrly ‍​ adjusted earnings include the effect of dry-hole costs of $0.08 per share, after tax

* Capital and lease operating expenses (loe) tracking at or below guidance for the full year

* $3.1 billion 2017 budget not impacted by canada exit

* Qtrly total average oil price $46.89‍​ per barrel versus $43.14 per barrel

* Qtrly total average natural gas price $‍​2.60 per mcf versus $2.04 per mcf

* Sees fy general and administrative expenses $425 million

* Sees 2017 daily production for north america (ex-canada) 206 mboe/d - 211 mboe/d‍​

* 2017 total porduction & exploration capex outlook unchanged at $3.10 billion

* Sees 2017 total reported production 457 mboe/d - 471 mboe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

