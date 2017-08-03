BRIEF-Apache says Permian output should continue to grow 'quarter after quarter'

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Apache Corp
* Chief Executive Officer John Christmann says 2017 capital budget and dividends are fully funded
* CEO says will end 2017 with more cash and less debt than when year began
* CEO says will end year with ‘significantly higher production levels’ from the Permian
* Apache Corp CEO says production bottomed out in 2nd quarter and should increase rest of year
* Apache Corp CEO says average well cost at or below budgeted levels
* Apache Corp CEO says expects 2018 capital budget of $3.1 billion
* Apache Corp says does not expect rising service costs to affect budget for rest of year
* Apache Corp says sourcing more frack sand from local mines in Permian
* Apache Corp says Permian oil output should continue to grow 'quarter after quarter'