2 months ago
BRIEF-Apartment Investment and Management files an amended complaint against Airbnb
#Regulatory News - Americas
June 7, 2017 / 9:55 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Apartment Investment and Management files an amended complaint against Airbnb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Apartment Investment and Management Co :

* Apartment Investment and Management Co- filed an amended complaint against Airbnb in superior court of California

* Apartment Investment and Management - ‍complaint seeking injunctive relief and restitution under that state's unfair competition law

* Apartment Investment And Management- complaint broadening claims to include apartment owners whose properties rented "without Airbnb's first obtaining their permission" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

